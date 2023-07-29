Telangana rains: Telangana has been receiving heavy rains for the past several days, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links. IMD's Met Centre has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places over Telangana on July 29. Speaking of weather predictions till 31 July, light to moderate rain or thundershowers have been predicted at a few places over Telangana.

Amid heavy rains in Telangana, BJP state chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the central government is ready to help the state in any relief operations. The BJP National Vice President DK Aruna has hit out at the Telangana Chief Minister KCR and said that instead of focusing on rains he is immersed in planning election strategies.

While speaking to news agency ANI, DK Aruna said, "The Telangana Chief Minister has not reviewed the situation of the loss incurred to the people due to rains nor given a statement to build confidence in the people. He is immersed in planning election strategies."

In the rain battered state, eight persons swept away in the flood waters of a rivulet in Mulugu district of Telangana following heavy rains and their bodies were recovered on Friday, even as relief operations continued at several places in the state. On Friday, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar said that with the help of respective district administrations, around 19,000 people were shifted to safer places in many districts, according to an official release as reported by PTI.In Mulugu district, 12 members of a remote village were swept away in flood waters when they were moving towards a safer place on Thursday, but four of them managed to save themselves, police said. Around 60 people in the habitation, which was cut off from other places due to the collapse of a bridge on the rivulet, stood on the top of a Gram Panchayat building and were clinging on with the hope of getting rescued, police said as quoted by PTI.

The NDRF team which were unable to reach the habitation on Thursday due to the force of flood waters in the rivulet, rescued the stranded people on Friday. About 80-100 people, including those who required medical help, were rescued including in boats, police said. Food packets were provided to some who took shelter at high ground in the district by choppers and boats. On Friday, the Indian Air Force air dropped around 600 kgs of food packets

About 3,500 people have been evacuated from areas situated on the banks of Godavari river in the district as a precautionary measure, police said.

Out of 10 NDRF teams, two teams are in Bhadrachalam and Nirmal, while one team each is stationed in Kothagudem, Mulugu, Warangal, Khammam, Bhupalapally and Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies)