Telangana rains: 8 persons swept away in flood waters; light to moderate rains predicted today. Check latest updates2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST
Telangana has been hit by heavy rains, causing flooding and disruption of road links. The central government has offered assistance in relief operations.
Telangana rains: Telangana has been receiving heavy rains for the past several days, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links. IMD's Met Centre has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places over Telangana on July 29. Speaking of weather predictions till 31 July, light to moderate rain or thundershowers have been predicted at a few places over Telangana.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×