In the rain battered state, eight persons swept away in the flood waters of a rivulet in Mulugu district of Telangana following heavy rains and their bodies were recovered on Friday, even as relief operations continued at several places in the state. On Friday, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar said that with the help of respective district administrations, around 19,000 people were shifted to safer places in many districts, according to an official release as reported by PTI.In Mulugu district, 12 members of a remote village were swept away in flood waters when they were moving towards a safer place on Thursday, but four of them managed to save themselves, police said. Around 60 people in the habitation, which was cut off from other places due to the collapse of a bridge on the rivulet, stood on the top of a Gram Panchayat building and were clinging on with the hope of getting rescued, police said as quoted by PTI.