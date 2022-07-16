Telangana rains: CM KCR to undertake aerial survey tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 01:29 PM IST
- State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar would accompany the Telangana CM during the aerial survey
K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Minister of Telangana, would undertake an aerial survey of rain and flood-hit areas in the state tomorrow. The aerial survey would cover the Godavari catchment area, from the badly-hit Kadem project in Nirmal district to the temple town of Bhadrachalam.