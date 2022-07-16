K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Minister of Telangana, would undertake an aerial survey of rain and flood-hit areas in the state tomorrow. The aerial survey would cover the Godavari catchment area, from the badly-hit Kadem project in Nirmal district to the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar would accompany the Telangana CM during the aerial survey.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister T Harish Rao would hold a review meeting with senior officials and doctors on preventing spread of infectious diseases in rain and flood-hit areas.

The Health department is working on finalising the health-related issues for the CM's visit tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the water level in Godavari river at the temple town of Bhadrachalam rose to record 70 ft on Friday, way above the third warning level, causing inundation at several places in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The Telangana government undertook elaborate rescue and relief works, including shifting more than 10,000 people to relief camps with the help of Army.

The water level in Godavari stood at 70.70 ft at 7 PM. Such a massive rise was witnessed at Bhadrachalam in 1986, residents recalled.

The district administration appealed to people living in vulnerable areas to move to relief camps without delay.

Rao has asked the Chief Secretary to make a helicopter available following a request by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who is supervising the relief operations in Bhadrachalam.

As per the directions of the CM, the Chief Secretary spoke to Army officials and requested them to provide assistance in the flood-affected district.

Accordingly, 101 men, including 68 from the Infantry, 10 medical professionals and 23 engineers, left for the flood-hit Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

These personnel will operate as five independent teams. The Tourism department has despatched four special boats to Bhadradri district to assist in rescue and relief operations.

The Fire and Rescue services department has also sent seven boats along with 210 life jackets and others. The state government has deputed the MD of state-run miner Singareni Colleries N Sridhar as special officer to monitor the relief operations in the district.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the flood situation and directed the officials to ensure that there is no loss of life due to the floods. Kumar is monitoring the situation on an hourly basis, the release added.

The top official, who held a tele-conference with officials, directed them to gear up to deal with the situation if the water level reaches even 80 ft. He said a helicopter of IAF, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and also rescue and relief material would reach the district.

Incessant rains lashed Telangana for about a week, causing inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural crops and roads at various places. More than 10 people have died in various rain related incidents till now.