Amid the incessant rains over the past couple of days drenching Telangana and resulting in waterlogging and flood-like situation, India Meteorological Department on 9 July issued red alert for 8 districts in the state.

The districts where the IMD issued red alert include – Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and surrounding districts.

"Red alert issued to 8 districts -- Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad & surrounding districts likely to be affected by very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall," said Hyderabad Meteorological Centre Head Dr K Nagaratna.

According to the weather department, heavy to extremely heavy rains to last the state from 9-13 July. The MET department cited ongoing monsoon season and a cyclonic circulation lying over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal for the incessant rainfall in the state.

Earlier in the day, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao requested people not to step out of their house, unless essential.

KCR also instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to alert all the departments concerned and take quick safety measures in the wake of incessant rains in the state.

With IMD issued red alerts, KCR asked chief secretary to hold video conferences with district collectors and alert NDRF and rescue teams in flood-prone areas.

Between 1 June and 8 July, the state saw excess rains, registering 260.6 mm of rainfall – 46 per cent more than its normal (178.9) for the period.

With PTI inputs.