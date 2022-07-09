Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Telangana rains: IMD issues red alert for 8 districts, check for more details

Telangana rains: IMD issues red alert for 8 districts, check for more details

A scene of Hyderabad roads after incessant rains. 
1 min read . 09:54 PM ISTLivemint

The districts where the IMD issued red alert include – Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and surrounding districts.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid the incessant rains over the past couple of days drenching Telangana and resulting in waterlogging and flood-like situation, India Meteorological Department on 9 July issued red alert for 8 districts in the state.

Amid the incessant rains over the past couple of days drenching Telangana and resulting in waterlogging and flood-like situation, India Meteorological Department on 9 July issued red alert for 8 districts in the state.

The districts where the IMD issued red alert include – Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and surrounding districts.

The districts where the IMD issued red alert include – Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and surrounding districts.

"Red alert issued to 8 districts -- Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad & surrounding districts likely to be affected by very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall," said Hyderabad Meteorological Centre Head Dr K Nagaratna.

"Red alert issued to 8 districts -- Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad & surrounding districts likely to be affected by very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall," said Hyderabad Meteorological Centre Head Dr K Nagaratna.

According to the weather department, heavy to extremely heavy rains to last the state from 9-13 July. The MET department cited ongoing monsoon season and a cyclonic circulation lying over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal for the incessant rainfall in the state.

According to the weather department, heavy to extremely heavy rains to last the state from 9-13 July. The MET department cited ongoing monsoon season and a cyclonic circulation lying over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal for the incessant rainfall in the state.

ALSO READ: Telangana: School bus with 25 children half submerged in rain water, watch what happened next!

ALSO READ: Telangana: School bus with 25 children half submerged in rain water, watch what happened next!

Earlier in the day, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao requested people not to step out of their house, unless essential.

Earlier in the day, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao requested people not to step out of their house, unless essential.

KCR also instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to alert all the departments concerned and take quick safety measures in the wake of incessant rains in the state.

KCR also instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to alert all the departments concerned and take quick safety measures in the wake of incessant rains in the state.

With IMD issued red alerts, KCR asked chief secretary to hold video conferences with district collectors and alert NDRF and rescue teams in flood-prone areas.

With IMD issued red alerts, KCR asked chief secretary to hold video conferences with district collectors and alert NDRF and rescue teams in flood-prone areas.

Between 1 June and 8 July, the state saw excess rains, registering 260.6 mm of rainfall – 46 per cent more than its normal (178.9) for the period.

Between 1 June and 8 July, the state saw excess rains, registering 260.6 mm of rainfall – 46 per cent more than its normal (178.9) for the period.

With PTI inputs.

With PTI inputs.