Telangana rains: IMD issues red alert for 8 districts, check for more details

The districts where the IMD issued red alert include – Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and surrounding districts.
Amid the incessant rains over the past couple of days drenching Telangana and resulting in waterlogging and flood-like situation, India Meteorological Department on 9 July issued red alert for 8 districts in the state.
"Red alert issued to 8 districts -- Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad & surrounding districts likely to be affected by very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall," said Hyderabad Meteorological Centre Head Dr K Nagaratna.
According to the weather department, heavy to extremely heavy rains to last the state from 9-13 July. The MET department cited ongoing monsoon season and a cyclonic circulation lying over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal for the incessant rainfall in the state.
