India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Telangana in the next few days. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for many districts of the state for 19 August.

Director of IMD's Hyderabad Meteorological Centre Dr K Nagaratna told ANI, “At present, the weather situation indicates that the upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the northeast Bay of Bengal. During the next 48 hours, it is likely to move over the north Bay of Bengal and intensify into a low-pressure system and under its influence Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains during the next days."

She added, “Thereafter there is a slight increase in rainfall activity with moderate to heavy rain over north Telangana and light to moderate rains in other parts of the state. Telangana is likely to have fairly widespread rainfall on 18,19 and 20 August"

Nagaratna noted that there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall on 19 August and a yellow alert has been issued for Komarambheem, Mancherial, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal and Pedapally districts of the state and the adjoining districts are likely to have light to moderate rains.

Speaking in particular about Hyderabad, Nagaratna noted that the city is expected to receive very light rain in the next 48 hours and temperatures are predicted to be in the range of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius.

IMD also recently predicted that the southwest monsoon could soon make a comeback in the state of Maharashtra as early as Thursday. As per a release by the weather department, while a majority of regions in the state will encounter mild to moderate precipitation, certain areas could experience moderate to substantial rainfall starting from Friday