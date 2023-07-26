Telangana rains: Red alert issued till 27 July; educational institutions to remain shut2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Telangana Education Minister declares holidays for all educational institutions on 26-27 July due to incessant rains. IT firms also issued advisory to avoid traffic jams. IMD issues red alert for Telangana with heavy rainfall predicted till tommorrow.
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Telangana for the next three days from July 25-27 and predicted heavy rainfall in the state.
In view of incessant rains, Telangana Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy has declared holidays for all educational institutions in the state on 26-27 July. The announcement was made on the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, officials said.
Also Read: Maharashtra: Two days holiday declared for schools, colleges amid 'red alert' for Raigad district
Moreover, advisory has also been issued for IT firms in Hyderabad. The Cyberabad Commissionerate in Hyderabad has advised IT companies to let their employees leave offices in phases to avoid traffic jams. An advisory issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur zone) said companies located on IKEA to Cyber Towers Road should see that their staff leave office at 3 PM in the Phase 1.
Also Read: Karnataka rains: Schools, colleges to remain shut today; IMD issues flash flood warning
It said that the firms located on IKEA and those surrounding Biodiversity junction and Raidurgam stretch should make their employees log out of work at 4.30 PM in the second phase.
In the third phase, companies located in Financial District/Gachibowli should allow their employees to leave offices at 6 pm. The IT hub of the city which falls under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Commissionerate usually witnesses heavy flow of traffic especially during the peak hours in the morning and evening
Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate at various places in the state following the heavy rains leading to damage to disruption of road links and standing crops. crops in about five thousand acres in the district suffered damage due to the downpour, PTI has reported citing an official release.
GHMC Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal asked officials to be alert in view of forecast of heavy rains during the next couple of days and take steps to see that people do not face any problems, a GHMC release said. Observing that 428 monsoon emergency teams have been set up, she said stagnated water on roads should be drained out quickly.
Earlier on Tuesday, two girls were washed away in an overflowing stream in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana following downpour as heavy rain continued. The two teenaged girls, who were crossing the stream, did not realise the current of water and got swept away, police said as reported by PTI.
(With inputs from ANI)