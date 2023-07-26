The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Telangana for the next three days from July 25-27 and predicted heavy rainfall in the state.

As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy downpours forecasted from 25th to 27th July. The weather department in its forecast has also said localised flooding is expected due to heavy rains. It has advised citizens to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and have also asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures. Also Read: Heavy rain lashes Delhi, Noida; waterlogging situation on ITO road. Check updates

In view of incessant rains, Telangana Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy has declared holidays for all educational institutions in the state on 26-27 July. The announcement was made on the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, officials said.

Moreover, advisory has also been issued for IT firms in Hyderabad. The Cyberabad Commissionerate in Hyderabad has advised IT companies to let their employees leave offices in phases to avoid traffic jams. An advisory issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur zone) said companies located on IKEA to Cyber Towers Road should see that their staff leave office at 3 PM in the Phase 1.

It said that the firms located on IKEA and those surrounding Biodiversity junction and Raidurgam stretch should make their employees log out of work at 4.30 PM in the second phase.

In the third phase, companies located in Financial District/Gachibowli should allow their employees to leave offices at 6 pm. The IT hub of the city which falls under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Commissionerate usually witnesses heavy flow of traffic especially during the peak hours in the morning and evening

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate at various places in the state following the heavy rains leading to damage to disruption of road links and standing crops. crops in about five thousand acres in the district suffered damage due to the downpour, PTI has reported citing an official release.

GHMC Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal asked officials to be alert in view of forecast of heavy rains during the next couple of days and take steps to see that people do not face any problems, a GHMC release said. Observing that 428 monsoon emergency teams have been set up, she said stagnated water on roads should be drained out quickly.

Earlier on Tuesday, two girls were washed away in an overflowing stream in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana following downpour as heavy rain continued. The two teenaged girls, who were crossing the stream, did not realise the current of water and got swept away, police said as reported by PTI.

(With inputs from ANI)