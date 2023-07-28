Telangana Rains: IMD predicts heavy rains today, Khammam sees flood-like situation | WATCH2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Telangana has been hit with heavy rainfall, causing flooding and damage to agricultural crops and roads. The weather agency has issued advisories for farmers, recommending the postponement of rice and finger millet transplanting.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD), on 28 July, Friday, has predicted heavy rainfall over Telangana. The southern state of Telangana state has been battered with heavy rainfall. Since 22 July at least eight people have reportedly lost their lives inn the wrath of extremely heavy rainfall that has caused flood like situation.
The weather agency has also issued agromet advisories for the farmers in Telangana. The advisory says that cultivators should postpone transplanting of rice and finger millet. They should also drain out excess water from crop fields to avoid water stagnation.
The weather agency has also suggester cultivators in Telangana to postpone sowing of cotton, groundnut, castor and red gram.
A meeting of the Telangana Cabinet would be held on 31 July to discuss the situation arising out of the heavy rains in the state, including damage to agricultural crops and roads.
The cabinet meeting would review the steps taken by the government in the wake of heavy rains, an official release said on Friday.
The Telangana cabinet meet would discuss the alternative measures to be taken in the farm sector as the downpour lashed the state at a time when agricultural crop activity was ongoing, it said.