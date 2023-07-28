The Indian Metrological Department (IMD), on 28 July, Friday, has predicted heavy rainfall over Telangana. The southern state of Telangana state has been battered with heavy rainfall. Since 22 July at least eight people have reportedly lost their lives inn the wrath of extremely heavy rainfall that has caused flood like situation.

In its daily weather report for Telangana (at 8.30 am on July 27), the Met Centre said exceptional heavy rainfall occurred at several places in Hanumakonda and at a few places in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts and at isolated places in Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts of Telangana. Educational institutions had remained closed on Friday in view of record breaking rainfall that Telangana has been witnessing in the past couple of days. Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Thursday said the administration has been put on alert as heavy rains continued to lash the state. The downpour led to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads at several places in the state with rivulets and other water bodies overflowing. There is every likelihood of the flood water reaching third danger mark, steps are being taken to shift people living in low lying areas to relief camps, an official release said. Chief minister KCR also reviewed the rain situation on Thursday and alerted the concerned authorities about relief measures and to prevent loss of life, according to a CMO release. Visuals emerged of a flooded Khamman, even as several low lying places in the south Indian state remains inundated. See video here

The weather agency has also issued agromet advisories for the farmers in Telangana. The advisory says that cultivators should postpone transplanting of rice and finger millet. They should also drain out excess water from crop fields to avoid water stagnation.

The weather agency has also suggester cultivators in Telangana to postpone sowing of cotton, groundnut, castor and red gram.

A meeting of the Telangana Cabinet would be held on 31 July to discuss the situation arising out of the heavy rains in the state, including damage to agricultural crops and roads.

The cabinet meeting would review the steps taken by the government in the wake of heavy rains, an official release said on Friday.

The Telangana cabinet meet would discuss the alternative measures to be taken in the farm sector as the downpour lashed the state at a time when agricultural crop activity was ongoing, it said.