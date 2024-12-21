Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Fire breaks out at Sattava Lakes Building's bar and restaurants in Telangana's Rangareddy

Fire breaks out at Sattava Lakes Building's bar and restaurants in Telangana's Rangareddy

Livemint

A fire broke out at the Sattava Lakes Building's bar and restaurants in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Saturday.

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in some parts of the fourth and fifth floors of the Sattva Elixir building located in the Madhapur area, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.

A fire broke out at the Sattava Lakes Building's bar and restaurants in the Rangareddy district in Telangana early Saturday morning. The fire erupted on the fourth and fifth floor of the building.

“Four fire vehicles reached the spot. No casualties have been reported so far," Fire officials at Hyderabad Fire control room said.

More details are awaited.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.