Telangana blast: Reactor explodes at private laboratory in Sangareddy, several injured
Several people were reportedly injured after a reactor exploded in a private laboratory in the Bollaram industrial area of Sangareddy district late Friday night.
Police reached the spot and registered a case.
More details are awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
