comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 13 2023 15:51:17
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125 -0.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,536.75 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.15 -1.71%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,431.8 -2.24%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 667.15 4.76%
Business News/ News / India/  Telangana blast: Reactor explodes at private laboratory in Sangareddy, several injured
Back Back

Telangana blast: Reactor explodes at private laboratory in Sangareddy, several injured

 Livemint

Several people were reportedly injured after a reactor exploded in a private laboratory in the Bollaram industrial area of Sangareddy district late Friday night.

Telangana blast: Several were injured after a reactor exploded in a private laboratory in Sangareddy district. (Photo: ANI)Premium
Telangana blast: Several were injured after a reactor exploded in a private laboratory in Sangareddy district. (Photo: ANI)

Multiple individuals sustained injuries following an explosion in a reactor at a private laboratory situated in the Bollaram industrial area of Sangareddy district on Friday.

As reported by ANI, police officials said that the injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Police reached the spot and registered a case.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 07:34 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App