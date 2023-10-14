Multiple individuals sustained injuries following an explosion in a reactor at a private laboratory situated in the Bollaram industrial area of Sangareddy district on Friday.
As reported by ANI, police officials said that the injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.
Police reached the spot and registered a case.
More details are awaited.
