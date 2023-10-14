Hello User
Telangana blast: Reactor explodes at private laboratory in Sangareddy, several injured

Livemint

Several people were reportedly injured after a reactor exploded in a private laboratory in the Bollaram industrial area of Sangareddy district late Friday night.

Telangana blast: Several were injured after a reactor exploded in a private laboratory in Sangareddy district. (Photo: ANI)

Multiple individuals sustained injuries following an explosion in a reactor at a private laboratory situated in the Bollaram industrial area of Sangareddy district on Friday.

As reported by ANI, police officials said that the injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Police reached the spot and registered a case.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 07:34 AM IST
