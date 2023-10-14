Several people were reportedly injured after a reactor exploded in a private laboratory in the Bollaram industrial area of Sangareddy district late Friday night.

Multiple individuals sustained injuries following an explosion in a reactor at a private laboratory situated in the Bollaram industrial area of Sangareddy district on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, police officials said that the injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Police reached the spot and registered a case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!