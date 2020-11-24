Telangana ready to distribute covid vaccine, KCR tells PM Modi

An official release from Rao's office said Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference on Tuesday with all Chief Ministers, in which he discussed the method pertaining to distribution and administering of the vaccine "People are eagerly waiting for the vaccine. A scientifically approved vaccine is the need of the hour. The Telangana state government is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine to people on a priority basis. Accordingly, we have drawn up an action plan. However, one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side effects," Rao said in the conference.