Telangana records 1,269 new COVID-19 cases; Governor tests negative

HYDERABAD : Telangana continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases with 1,269 new infections being reported on Sunday taking the tally in the state to 34,671.

Eight related deaths were reported, raising the toll to 356.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who got tested for COVID-19 reported negative.

Twenty-eight police personnel (deployed at Raj Bhavan) tested positive and were sent to isolation immediately, while 10 Raj Bhavan staff and their 10 family members also tested positive.

The Governor led from the front not only by arranging tests for the staff and police personnel but also volunteered herself for getting tested, a release from Raj Bhavan said adding she tested negative.

"I got tested today for #COVID-19 and negative I appeal people who are in Red zones or with Contact history kindly get it done at the earliest. Early diagnosis not only to protect us but also others. Don't hesitate! Test yourself Motivate others! Follow 4Ts TEST TRACE TREAT TEACH," the Governor tweeted.

Out of the 1,269 fresh cases, 800 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 132 and 94 cases respectively, a state government bulletin said.

It said 1,563 people were discharged on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 22,482 so far, while 11,883 were under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 8,153 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, 1,70,324 samples have been tested.

The release from Raj Bhavan said "On Saturday and Sunday, rapid antigen tests forCOVID-19 were done since few of the special police battalion personneltested positive in RT PCR test as a part of contact tracing with the help of Director Public Health."

"In all395tests were conducted out of which 347 were negative. Twenty-eight police personnel were tested positive and they were sent to isolation immediately. Ten Raj Bhavan Staff and 10 family members of Raj Bhavanstaff were tested positive. All these 20 members were admitted in Government Ayurveda Hospital for further treatment," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

