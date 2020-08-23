Home >News >India >Telangana records 2,384 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

TELANGANA : Telangana on Sunday reported 2,384 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,04,249.

"2,384 new COVID-19 cases, 1,851 recoveries and 11 deaths reported in Telangana yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 1,04,249 in the state. The total number of cases includes 22,908 active cases, 80,586 recoveries," said the State Health Department.

Out of the total cases, there are 22,908 active cases in the state while 80,586 people have recovered.

So far, 755 people have died in the state due to the virus.

Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 cases on Sunday crossed 30-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 69,239 cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

