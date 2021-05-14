OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Telangana refuses entry to COVID patients from Andhra Pradesh at border checkpoints

Telangana refuses entry to COVID patients from Andhra Pradesh at border checkpoints

Migrant workers crowd outside a train station as they wait to travel back to their home states during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad (AP)Premium
Migrant workers crowd outside a train station as they wait to travel back to their home states during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad (AP)
 1 min read . Updated: 14 May 2021, 02:36 PM IST ANI

  • The Suryapet Superintendent of Police (SP), R. Bhaskaran, in a statement said that all ambulances coming from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana for COVID treatment, and personal vehicles were being checked

ANDHRA PRADESH/TELANGANA : The Telangana police on Friday denied entry to ambulances and vehicles carrying COVID-19 patients from Andhra Pradesh into the state at the border.

The Suryapet Superintendent of Police (SP), R. Bhaskaran, in a statement said that all ambulances coming from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana for COVID treatment, and personal vehicles were being checked. Those coming for treatment would only be allowed into Telangana if they had a hospital appointment as well as an authorization pass from the Director of Health Covid control center.

People must have both the documents and then only they should come to Telangana, he added.

Many ambulances from Andhra Pradeshe were stopped at Garikapadu's checkpoint for hours.

A woman said that she was stuck at Gadwal, Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border since 4 am in the morning.

"They have stopped us since 4 am. As oxygen was about to finish the reporters helped me. I went back to the Kurnool area and filled the oxygen in an ambulance and came back. Even this oxygen will only last for two hours," said the woman.

She further said that no one was responding from the Andhra Pradesh or the Telangana government.

