Telangana reports 1,891 new COVID-19 cases,10 deaths

People stand near a Covid-19 mobile testing facility (ANI)

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2020, 02:21 PM IST ANI

  • Total Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 66,677 whereas death toll has crossed the mark of 540
  • Active cases remains at the mark of over 18,500 with over 47,590 recoveries so far

HYDERABAD : As many as 1,891 more COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana on Saturday, said the State Government.

With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 66,677 including 18,547 active cases. While 47,590 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 540.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 71.3 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 0.80 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

