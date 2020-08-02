Telangana reports 1,891 new COVID-19 cases,10 deaths

HYDERABAD : As many as 1,891 more COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana on Saturday, said the State Government.

As many as 1,891 more COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana on Saturday, said the State Government.

With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 66,677 including 18,547 active cases. While 47,590 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 540.

With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 66,677 including 18,547 active cases. While 47,590 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 540. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 71.3 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 0.80 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics CoronavirusTelangana