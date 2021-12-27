Telangana has reported 12 new Omicron cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases reaches 55, in which 10 have been completely recovered and discharged from the state-run TIMS hospital, news agency ANI reported.

India today reported a total of 578 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 to date, the union health ministry said. Of the total 578 cases, 151 patients have been discharged from the hospitals.

National capital Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases(148), followed by Maharashtra (141). The other Indian states that have reported Omicron cases are- Kerala (57); Gujarat (49); Rajasthan (43); Telangana (55); Tamil Nadu (34); Karnataka (31); Madhya Pradesh (9); Andhra Pradesh (6); West Bengal (6); Haryana (4); Odisha (4); Chandigarh (3); Jammu & Kashmir (3); Uttar Pradesh (2); Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand one each, respectively.'

Overall, the country's daily Covid-19 cases rose by 6,531 and deaths shot up by 315 in a day on Monday. The daily recoveries stood at 7,141 while the active cases declined to 925. The cumulative Covid caseload of India has increased to 34,793,333 crore with active cases comprising 75,841.

A total of 3,42,37,495 people have recovered from the deadly infection to date, which is 98.40% of the total caseload. While 47,99,997 Covid patients have succumbed to the infection as per the Centre's data.

