Telangana reports 2,751 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths push toll past 800 mark

HYDERABAD : Telangana logged 2,751 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1,20,166, while the death toll rose to 808 with nine more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 432 fresh positive cases, followed by Karimnagar (192), Rangareddy (185), Nalgonda (147), Khammam (132), Medchal Malkajgiri (128), Nizamabad (113), Suryapet (111) and Warangal Urban (101) districts, a state government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 28.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 432 fresh positive cases, followed by Karimnagar (192), Rangareddy (185), Nalgonda (147), Khammam (132), Medchal Malkajgiri (128), Nizamabad (113), Suryapet (111) and Warangal Urban (101) districts, a state government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 28.

All 33 districts in the state reported positive cases in double digits.

Aggressive testing continued in the state with as many as 62,300 samples being tested on August 28.

Cumulatively, 12,66,643 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 34,117, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.67 per cent, while it was 1.81 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who have recovered from the infectious disease so far stood at 89,359, while 30,008 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the statewas 74.3 per cent in the state, while it was 76.49 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 23,049.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.