Hyderabad: Telangana has reported a total of 2,982 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state's cumulative tally of Covid cases has crossed 5.74 lakh. In terms of fatalities, the state reported a total of 21 deaths in the last one day, according to the data released on Saturday. The death toll in the state has reached 3,247.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region accounted for the maximum number of new Covid-19 cases with 436 people tested positive. Nalgonda reported 190 new cases and Khammam reported 176 new Covid cases, according to the bulletin released by the state.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 3,837 people testing negative, taking the total to 5,33,862. Active cases stood at 36,917. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,74,026. Over one lakh samples were tested on Saturday, taking the overall number to over 1.50 crore The samples tested per million population were over 4.03 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 93 per cent, while it was 90.8 per cent in the rest of the country, the bulletin said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.