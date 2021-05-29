Telangana reports 2,982 new Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths in 24 hours

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 3,837 people testing negative, taking the total to 5,33,862. Active cases stood at 36,917. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,74,026. Over one lakh samples were tested on Saturday, taking the overall number to over 1.50 crore The samples tested per million population were over 4.03 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 93 per cent, while it was 90.8 per cent in the rest of the country, the bulletin said.