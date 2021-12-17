As many as two more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Telangana on Friday, reported news agency PTI , quoting health officials.

With this, the state's tally of the new strain has reached nine, which also includes a boy from West Bengal who flew to Kolkata with his family members without entering Hyderabad after his samples were collected at the international airport.

Among the patients is a woman who came from the UK and belongs to Hanumakonda in Warangal. She had tested negative at Hyderabad airport, but found positive for Covid-19 when tested after eight days of home quarantine.

Genome sequencing of samples collected from her revealed her to be positive for Omicron, officials said.

Observing that all the eight cases in the state were passengers who arrived from abroad, state director of public health G Srinivasa Rao said community transmission of Omicron has not been observed until now.

The Telangana government is fully geared up to deal with a third wave if it occurs, he said. “The government has made arrangements to treat over 60,000 patients at the same time in the state," said Rao.

He appealed to the people not to panic over Omicron as the treatment protocols and others remain the same. He stressed the importance of vaccination and following Covid-appropriate behaviour to effectively deal with the virus.

This comes a day after four new Omicron cases were reported in Telangana. Of the four, three are from Kenya and one is a person of Indian origin, Rao had said.

Ten cases of the new variant were detected in the national capital on Friday. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain informed the new cases have taken the total tally of Omicron cases in Delhi to 20.

Out of these 20, a total of 10 people have been discharged

