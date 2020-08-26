Subscribe
Home >News >India >Telangana reports 3,018 new COVID-19 cases
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19

Telangana reports 3,018 new COVID-19 cases

1 min read . 07:52 PM IST ANI

  • The total COVID-19 count includes 25,685 active cases and 85,223 people who have recovered from the virus
  • As many as 19,113 people are under home and institutional isolation

HYDERABAD : Telangana reported 3,018 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,11,688, the state's health department said on Wednesday.

Telangana reported 3,018 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,11,688, the state's health department said on Wednesday.

The total COVID-19 count includes 25,685 active cases and 85,223 people who have recovered from the virus. The death toll due to the coronavirus has reached 780.

The total COVID-19 count includes 25,685 active cases and 85,223 people who have recovered from the virus. The death toll due to the coronavirus has reached 780.

As many as 19,113 people are under home and institutional isolation. On August 25, 61,040 people underwent COVID-19 testing, the health department said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 32-lakh mark with 67,151 new cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

The overall coronavirus count reached 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated and 59,449 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

