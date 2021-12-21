Telangana reports four more Omicron Covid cases, state's tally rises to 24

As many as four more people tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the cumulative cases of the new strain to 24, reported news agency PTI .

Of the new patients, three are from Kenya and one is a person of Indian origin, said state director of public health G Srinivasa Rao. He said further details on the matter would be shared on Friday as efforts to gather information was still on.

The results of three other samples are awaited.

Two foreign nationals who arrived in Hyderabad from abroad and a seven-year-old boy from West Bengal, who made a brief halt at the international airport in the city, had tested positive for Omicron last Wednesday.

Following this, 12 more people tested positive for the new variant on Saturday, only two of which were passengers from countries declared "at-risk" by the Centre.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Tuesday reported 190 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,79,064, while the death toll rose to 4,012 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 80, followed by Ranga Reddy (14) and Medchal Malkajgiri (13), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 195 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,71,247. The number of active cases was 3,805, the bulletin said.

It said 40,103 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 2,91,78,111. The samples tested per million population were 7,83,936.

A new variant of Covid-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on 25 November. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on 9 November this year.

On 26 November, the WHO named the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

To deal with this, several countries have imposed travel restrictions and local lockdown.

India has added several countries to the “at-risk" list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

According to the Union health ministry, “at-risk" countries include those in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand and Israel.

Also, two percent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries are being tested randomly.

