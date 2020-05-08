Telangana’s Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 65%; 10 new cases reported in state

Hyderabad: Ten more people tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana on Friday, taking the state’s total cases to 1,132. While the state has been reporting marginal increase in cases every day over the last few weeks, it has also managed to drastically improve its recovery rate to 65%, with 34 more people getting discharged on Friday after testing negative for the virus.

Hyderabad continues to be the most affected out of all the districts, as almost all of the cases being reported over the last few weeks have been from the state capital. While all shops and establishments in rural areas are functioning, Hyderabad is still under total lockdown, with the exception of shops selling essential commodities and liquor (only retail outlets).

According to the state government, as of now, there are a total of 376 patients who are currently undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi hospital, while 29 others have succumbed to Covid-19 in the state. The lockdown in Telangana has been extended till 29 May to contain the virus’ spread. State health minister Etela Rajender said that as of Friday, nine districts in Telangana are in the green zone, while no fresh cases have been reported in 14 districts over the last few weeks.

The only three districts in the red zone are Hyderabad, Medchal and Ranga Reddy. Addressing a press conference, he also informed that a 27-year-old pregnant woman, who is infected with Covid-19, delivered a healthy child at Gandhi hospital, and that another 75-year-old man who had health problems has also recovered from the virus.

In Hyderabad, liquor shops, like other cities, are witnessing long queues, with social distancing norms being thrown to the wind. While bars and pubs/clubs will remain closed, those who purchase alcohol will have to wear masks compulsorily, and will also have to shell out 16% more, which the state has increased. In the capital city, only liquor, cement, hardware and electric shops have been permitted to function as of now.

Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao last week said that he will review the situation on 15 May and take a decision to further give some more relaxations. With the lockdown extending till 29 May, Ramzan this time in Hyderabad, which every year is a major source of revenue, will be a sombre and dull affair.

