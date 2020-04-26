Hyderabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Telangana crossed the 1,000-mark after 11 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 1,001. All of the latest patients were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, as no fresh cases were detected from the remaining 33 districts.

According to a bulletin from the Telangana government, there are a total of 660 active patients as of Sunday. On the same day, nine patients who had been suffering from Covid-19 were also discharged post treatment, taking the total number of recovered people to 316. No new deaths were reported. Out of the total 1,001 cases so far, 540 are from the GHMC area itself, as the capital city of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas remain most affected.

In Telangana, so far 25 people have also died after suffering from Covid-19. A doctor from the state government, who did not want to be quoted, said that if the intensity of new cases remains less, then the situation in the state could improve. A day earlier on Saturday, only seven new cases were reported from the state, while 13 new cases had been reported day a day before that.

Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier this month extended the lockdown till 7 May, as against the nationwide date of lifting it on 3 May. KCR earlier this week had hoped that the Covid-19 spread may show a downturn in the state, due to strict implementation of the lockdown and containing those who have been infected with the state.

“We have identified all those who have coronavirus. We have prepared a contact list of those who came in contact with these people and conducted tests on them. With this, we got an estimate on how many people are there in the state with coronavirus and at what places," said a statement from the CM's office.

The GHMC in Hyderabad has also set up a centralized cell and asked donors to hand over food and other essential items to officials, as authorities have noticed that crowds had been gathering during food distribution across the city. In Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, over 150 containment zones have been set up to contain the virus.

Moreover, this year, the holy month of Ramzan in Hyderabad will be a sombre affair due to the lockdown. Typically in Ramzan, GHMC authorities along with officials from the electricity department and the water board undertake various tasks to handle the lakhs of people who visit the Old City in Telangana’s capital for food, as eateries and other road side stalls are open all night.

Baba Fasiuddin, deputy mayor of the GHMC, appealed to the Muslim Community this year to perform prayers at home only and also asked them not to gather in large number during prayers as well. Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, Covid-19 cases continued to mount as 81 new cases were detected on Sunday, taking the state’s total number of cases to 1,097.

