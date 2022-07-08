Telangana: School bus with 25 children half submerged in rain water, watch what happened next!1 min read . 03:09 PM IST
- The incident took place between Machanpally and Kodur area of Mahbubnagar, when the bus was passing under a railway bridge.
Amid the incessant rains and waterlogging over the past two days in Telangana, a school bus – carrying atleast 25 children – partially submerged in a flooded street in Mahbubnagar on 8 July.
The school children were then rescued by the locals and the bus was later brought out of the spot.
Watch video here:
The incident took place between Machanpally and Kodur area of Mahbubnagar, when the bus was passing under a railway bridge. The bridge was submerged due to the heavy rains in the area for past two-three days.
As the water gushed into the bus and nearly submerged the half, locals rushed in to rescue the children and pulled then out.
The bus belongs to Bhashyam Techno school and was on its way from Ramachandrapuram to Sururgadda Thanda. When all the children were rescued, the bus was pulled out with the help of a tractor.
Meanwhile, Telangana is receiving heavy rains for past couple of days. Till 8.30 am on Friday, the highest rainfall of 190.4 mm was recorded at Atmakur, Suryapet, followed by 162 mm at Khanapur in Khammam and 154.5 mm at Nagula vancha in Khammam, reported Telangana Today.
The State average rainfall till Friday morning is 21.8 mm against normal rainfall of 8.7 mm. Generally, the normal rainfall during the month of July is 244.4 mm, the daily added.
