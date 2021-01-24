After a gap of almost a year, schools for classes 9 and 10 students (the academic year 2020 -21) in Telangana are set to reopen from 1 February and shall function till 26 May.

According to a memo issued by the Telangana School Education Department on Saturday, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Telangana will be held from 17 to 26 May.

"Every child who is willing to write the relevant exam shall be allowed to do so without insisting on minimum attendance and no such child will be withheld from writing the examinations on any ground," the memo added.

The schools will function from morning 9.30 am to 4.45 pm in the evening in the districts while it will be from 8.45 am to 4 am in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Online and digital classes for class 10 will be held from 10 am to 11 am and for class 9 from 4 pm to 5 pm, it added.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 197 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total positives to more than 2.93 lakh while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,589, the state government said on Sunday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 32, followed by Karimnagar (13) and Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy with 12 each, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 pm on 23 January.

The total number of cases stood at 2,93,253 while recoveries were at 2,88,275.

With agency inputs

