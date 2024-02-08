Telangana: Schools to remain closed today in observance of Shab-e-Miraj

The Telangana government has declared a public holiday on Thursday in observance of the Shab-e-Meraj festival, an occasion in the Muslim calendar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a result, schools across the state will be closed today. This decision is in line with the school holiday calendar released by the government, which designates February 8 as a holiday specifically for Shab-e-Meraj.

Shab-e-Miraj is observed on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab in the Islamic lunar calendar. It is considered a night of great spiritual significance and is marked by prayers, recitation of the Quran, and reflection on the miraculous journey of the Prophet Muhammad.

Shab-e-Miraj, also known as Isra and Mi'raj, is a significant event in Islamic tradition that commemorates the night journey of the Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Jerusalem and his ascension to the heavens. According to Islamic belief, the journey occurred in a single night, during which the Prophet Muhammad was transported from the Kaaba in Mecca to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, where he led other prophets in prayer.

From there, he ascended through the heavens, encountering various prophets and reaching the highest levels of Paradise, where he had a direct encounter with Allah (God).

Earlier, Telangana schools got a six-day break from January 12 to January 17, 2024, due to Sankranti. A Hindu festival that marks the onset of the harvest season, Sankranti is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm across the country.

