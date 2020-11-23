Telangana set to reopen cinema halls after 8-months with 50% seats

HYDERABAD : After a gap of eight months, movie halls in Telangana are set to reopen as the state government on Monday issued orders in this regard to immediate effect.

All the cinemas remain closed from March 22 as part of national lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the state government order, the cinemas and multiplexes are permitted to operate with 50% seating capacity.

"Temperature setting of all air-conditioning appliances should be in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%. Re-circulation of air should be avoided and intake of fresh air should be as much as possible," the order said.

The management of cinemas/theatres/ multiplexes shall ensure that all persons, audience, staff and vendors use masks at all times, hand sanitisers should be available at entry and exit points and common areas while distancing and crowd management measures are to be followed, it said.

