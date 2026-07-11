Telangana shocker: Man accused in POCSO case kills six, including own children, victim | Details

A 35-year-old man accused in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act allegedly killed six people in Telangana, including his two children and three members of the family that had lodged the complaint against him.
The man has been identified as P Rajkumar, and a complaint against him was filed in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said on Saturday.
The accused initially targeted the minor girl, her mother, and maternal grandmother, following which he killed his wife and two children on Friday night in Shabad mandal in different areas, news agency PTI reported.
He allegedly used a sickle and a knife to attack the victims and slit their throats, according to a senior police official. Immediately after committing the murders, the accused called his father and confessed to the crimes, who then reported the matter to the police.
After committing the heinous crime, Rajkumar fled the scene and remains absconding. According to officials, the exact reason for the killings is currently under investigation, adding that once the accused is apprehended, the exact motive will be known.
However, police said the investigators suspect a deep-seated grudge against the minor girl, but the motive behind killing his wife and two children is yet to be ascertained.
Earlier in May this year, the 35-year-old man was booked under the POCSO Act for stalking the minor girl, according to the complaint filed by the victim's family. He was recently granted anticipatory bail in the case.
Two cases have been registered in connection with the murders.
More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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