Telangana shocker: Man accused in POCSO case kills six, including own children, victim | Details

A 35-year-old man accused in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act allegedly killed six people in Telangana, including his two children and three members of the family that had lodged the complaint against him.
The man has been identified as P Rajkumar, and a complaint against him was filed in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said on Saturday.
The accused initially targeted the minor girl, her mother, and maternal grandmother, following which he killed his wife and two children on Friday night in Shabad mandal in different areas, news agency PTI reported.
He allegedly used a sickle and a knife to attack the victims and slit their throats, according to a senior police official. Immediately after committing the murders, the accused called his father and confessed to the crimes, who then reported the matter to the police.
After committing the heinous crime, Rajkumar fled the scene and remains absconding. According to officials, the exact reason for the killings is currently under investigation, adding that once the accused is apprehended, the exact motive will be known.
However, police said the investigators suspect a deep-seated grudge against the minor girl, but the motive behind killing his wife and two children is yet to be ascertained.
Earlier in May this year, the 35-year-old man was booked under the POCSO Act for stalking the minor girl, according to the complaint filed by the victim's family. He was recently granted anticipatory bail in the case.
Two cases have been registered in connection with the murders.
More details awaited.