Telangana shocker: Woman loses twins due to botched delivery by nurses on doctor’s 'video call' instructions

Butti Keerthi's ordeal

"I had an ache in my abdomen. Over the phone, they asked me to take an injection. I was worried, so we came to the hospital within half an hour. The doctor advised the nurses over the phone and they started the treatment on her instructions. The nurse checked me twice. I started bleeding. It is only after my babies came out that the doctor arrived. She said the babies had died. The doctor didn't check me at all," a heartbroken Keerthi said, according to a report by NDTV.