Telangana: Sitharaman rebukes Collector over PDS rice, KTR ‘appalled'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday rebuked Kamareddy District Collector Jitesh Patil in Telangana when he could not answer about the Centre and the State's share of the rice supplied through fair price shops, according to news agency PTI.
Sitharaman was attending various programs in Zaheerabad Parliamentary Constituency as part of BJP's Lok Sabha PravasYojana. She asked Jitesh Patil that why PM Modi's picture was missing at the shop in Birkur.
"The Centre bears a lion's share in the rice being sold at subsidized rates to beneficiaries in the State at the price of Re 1 kg. The same quality of rice is sold at ₹35 in the open market. How much is the state government bearing?" she asked the Collector.
"The Central government has been supplying the rice in shops by bearing all the costs, including logistics and storage, and was trying to get an answer whether free rice was reaching the people or not," she added.
In response to her questions, Telangana Minister T Harish Rao condemned her remarks and said that it was unbecoming of a Union Minister to ask the state government to keep the Prime Minister's picture in a ration shop.
He claimed that the Centre supplies only 10 kg of rice per month at ₹3 per kg to around 50% of the cardholders under NFSA (National Food Security Act), while for the rest of the 50% people, the Telangana government supplies at its own cost.
"This is ridiculous. She was asking if all the rice (given free of cost) was being supplied by the Centre. She was talking in such a way that it degrades the stature of the Prime Minister of India," he slammed.
The Finance Minister informed that the Centre bears nearly ₹30, while the State gives ₹1 and Re 1 is collected from the beneficiaries. She added that from March-April 2020, the Centre has been providing rice at ₹30-35 free of cost without the state government and the beneficiaries having to contribute anything.
She asked him to come up with an answer in the next 30 minutes when the official could not answer her question.
"Our people will come and put up the PM's banner here. As the district administrator, you will ensure that it shall neither be removed nor be torn. And if it is removed, I will come here again," she warned.
Earlier, the Finance Minister's office tweeted, "Under NFSA, more than 80% of the cost of foodgrains is borne by the Centre. Is there any objection to poster/banner of PM Modi being displayed at ration shops? Smt @nsitharaman."
Meanwhile, Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao has expressed shock over Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reprimanding a District Collector for being unable to provide her answer on rice supplied through fair price shops.
“I am appalled by the unruly conduct of FM @nsitharaman today with District Magistrate/Collector of Kamareddy. These political histrionics on the street will only demoralise hardworking AIS officers. My compliments to @Collector_KMR Jitesh V Patil, IAS on his dignified conduct," Rao tweeted.
