Telangana: 19 trains cancelled as six coaches of Godavari Express derail near Bibinagar. Full list
- A total of 19 trains were totally or partially cancelled due to the derailment of the coaches of Godavari Express according to South Central Railway
Six coaches of Godavari Express derailed between Bibinagar to Ghatkesar, informed railway officials on Wednesday. According to the officials, no passenger was injured and causalities were reported.
