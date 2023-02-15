Six coaches of Godavari Express derailed between Bibinagar to Ghatkesar, informed railway officials on Wednesday. According to the officials, no passenger was injured and causalities were reported.

"Passengers are being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches," stated an official release. The train was proceeding to Secunderabad here from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. "Train No.12727 (Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad) Godavari Express got derailed between Bibinagar to Ghatkesar. Six coaches derailed. There are no casualties/ injuries," a release from SCR said.

A total of 19 trains were totally or partially cancelled due to the derailment of the coaches of Godavari Express according to South Central Railway.

Cancellation/Partial Cancellation of Trains pic.twitter.com/JqBAKXvLBn — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) February 15, 2023

Earlier on January 18, the wheels of a general coach of the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train derailed at Sivalingapuram station in the Kottavalasa - Araku Section, the railways said.

No one was injured in the incident that happened at 9.45 AM Tuesday when the train was entering the station, according to an official statement. Whether the reason for the derailment was the steep gradient section, very difficult terrain, or the temperature drop is under investigation, it said

As soon as the derailment occurred, the authorities came into action and an accident Relief Train rushed to Shivalingapuram station from Visakhapatnam. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy along with a team of engineers rushed to the site to monitor the restoration operations. The derailed coach was detached from the train and was sent to its destination, Kirandul.