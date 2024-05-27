Telangana snooping case: Ex-DCP 'confesses' phone tapping of those who posed threat to BRS govt, say reports
The former DCP of the Commissioner's Task Force, a wing of Hyderabad Police, was arrested on March 29 by the city police in connection with the case of phone tapping and destroying certain computer systems and official data. Here's what he has reportedly confessed.
Former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force, Hyderabad City) P Radhakishan Rao reportedly confessed to being involved in phone tapping when K Chandrasekhar's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government was in power.