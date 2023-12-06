Telangana: Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attend Revanth Reddy’s swearing-in ceremony
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Revanth Reddy on Thursday, India Today reported citing sources.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. CPI General Secretary D Raja would also attend the function as per the invitation of Revanth Reddy, CPI MLA-elect Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao told PTI.
In recently concluded Assembly elections, Congress managed to register victory on 64 seats in the 119-member state Assembly and stacked claim to form government in the state.
The K Chandrshekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won 39 seats, followed by the BJP with eight seats and AIMIM seven. CPI won 1 seat. Even before the counting concluded on December 3, KCR conceded defeat and sent his resignation to the governor which was accepted.
Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM retained its seven seats held by it in the outgoing Telangana Assembly. AIMIM candidates won seven out of the nine seats it contested in the state assembly election.
