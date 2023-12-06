Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Revanth Reddy on Thursday, India Today reported citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Revanth Reddy, 56, will take oath as Telangana Chief Minister at 1.04 pm at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, the PTI reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had announced that Revanth Reddy will be the new Congress Legislature Party chief in Telangana.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung: Rajnath Singh to visit Tamil Nadu tomorrow to asses damage Telangana CM elect Revanth Reddy, who was in the national capital, met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting General Secretary KC Venugopal at his residence in New Delhi to discuss details of the swearing-in ceremony and cabinet positions. He later also met former party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence, the meeting was also attended by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Later Wayanad PM Rahul Gandhi, in a social media post on X, congratulated Telangana's CM designate Revanth Reddy and said under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfil all its guarantees to the people of Telangana.

Also Read | Gujarat's Garba dance makes it to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list "Congratulations to Telangana's CM designate Revanth Reddy. Under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfil all its guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar, " Rahul said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. CPI General Secretary D Raja would also attend the function as per the invitation of Revanth Reddy, CPI MLA-elect Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao told PTI.

Also Read | Ola Electric races to file DRHP in two weeks In recently concluded Assembly elections, Congress managed to register victory on 64 seats in the 119-member state Assembly and stacked claim to form government in the state.

The K Chandrshekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won 39 seats, followed by the BJP with eight seats and AIMIM seven. CPI won 1 seat. Even before the counting concluded on December 3, KCR conceded defeat and sent his resignation to the governor which was accepted.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM retained its seven seats held by it in the outgoing Telangana Assembly. AIMIM candidates won seven out of the nine seats it contested in the state assembly election.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

