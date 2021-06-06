The Telangana government has started a special Covid-19 vaccination drive for students who will be travelling abroad for their studies.

"A special drive has been initiated by the Government of Telangana to vaccinate the students who are about to leave for studies abroad. The eligible students can register themselves in the special website that has been started two days back," Director of Institute of Preventive Medicine Dr Shankar was quoted as saying by ANI.

The special drive focuses on students who have to leave the country in the next two months. To avail of its benefits, the students will be required to bring their passport, student visa and official admission letter given by the respective university with them at the vaccination centres.

Shankar informed on Saturday that till now, nearly about 7,000 students have registered for vaccination.

"On the first day, 350 slots were given for students to get themselves vaccinated. The students are being administered Covishield as Covaxin is not recognised in several countries," the director said.

Shankar said that the beneficiary students will be administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after four weeks instead of 10 weeks.

"After the second dose has been administered, these students will be given a vaccination certificate," he said.

As per official data, as many as 64,17,283 vaccine doses have been administered across Telangana.

Reduced gap in other states

Several states have announced that they willvaccinate the students travelling abroad on priority.

Much like Telangana, Gujarat has also reduced the gap between two doses to 28 days instead of 84 days.

After the Centre made the 84-day gap between doses mandatory, the students feared cancellation of their foreign university admissions as the universities abroad have made full vaccination compulsory for enrolment. Some were also apprehensive about missing the first half of their semester due to the vaccination schedule.

In view of this, some students also wrote to their respective state governments to make an exception and reduce the gap for them.

