PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi extend greetings on Telangana statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of statehood day.

“Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on their Statehood Day. Every Indian takes great pride in the state’s contribution to national progress," said Modi in a post on X.

Stating that the state is blessed with a rich history and a very vibrant culture, Modi added "We remain committed to continuously working for the state's growth in the times to come."

Extending greeting, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress remains committed to the vision of 'Prajala Telangana' - justice, equality, and empowerment for all.

“Ten years ago, under Dr. Manmohan Singh and Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Telangana became India's youngest state, shaping the aspirations of millions. My tributes to those who sacrificed for the Telangana Movement," said Gandhi in a post on X.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Rashtra Samiti working president and former state minister KT Rama Rao said that the struggle for the formation of the state was successful as Telangana has become one of the leading states in India.

"We are happy that our struggle for the formation of this state was successful. The state is among one of the leading states of the country. We are celebrating the Telangana decade by paying our tribute to those who were there in the struggle and laid their lives," Rama Rao told ANI.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who participated in the Telangana Formation Day Celebrations at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives during the struggle for statehood.

Congratulating to all those who participated in the Telangana movement over the years, Reddy said that the state government is committed to rebuilding Telangana in tune with the hopes and aspirations of the people.

