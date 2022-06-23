Telangana techie shot dead in SUV in US2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 08:56 AM IST
After completing his MS course, Sai Charan Nakka was working in Maryland for the past six months.
After completing his MS course, Sai Charan Nakka was working in Maryland for the past six months.
Listen to this article
A 25-year-old software engineer from Telangana, who was found injured inside a Sports Utility Vehicle after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his head has died, according to authorities in the US state of Maryland.