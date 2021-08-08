The K. Chandrashekar Rao government in Telangana on Sunday said it would be unable to attend the emergency meeting of Godavari river board scheduled on August 9 due to some prior commitments.

In a letter to the Godavari River Management Board, Telangana special chief secretary Rajat Kumar said the representatives of the state will not be able to attend the board meeting, owing to various legal matters posted tomorrow.

"It is requested to kindly indicate another convenient date so that members from Telangana state can attend the meeting and present their views," the letter said.

The Godavari River Management Board had earlier said the meeting was being held to take steps on issues mentioned in the recent gazette notification issued by the Union government on the jurisdiction of the river board.

In the recent past, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have engaged in a war of words with regard to the river water sharing and over some irrigation projects on Krishna River, prompting the Union government to come out with a gazette notification on Godavari River Management Board and Krishna River Management Boards.

