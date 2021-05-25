The Telangana government on Tuesday granted permission to begin the coronavirus vaccinations for the 18+ age group in hospitals as well as workplaces by registering through the CoWIN platform.

The state government had earlier suspended the vaccination of the first dose and did not even start administering people between 18 and 44 due to scant stocks.

At a high-level meeting today attended by state minister T Harish Rao, it was directed to take a special drive to vaccinate people employed in LPG delivery, petrol pump, fruit, vegetable and flower markets, vendors in rythu bazaars, and auto and cab drivers, the state government said.

Here's how to register through CoWIN portal:

Visit the CoWIN website and click on Register/Sign in yourself.

Add your mobile number and click on Get OTP. After receiving the OTP, type the digits on the site, and click on ‘Verify’.

Enter all your details, including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page. Once this is done, hit Register.

After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment. Click on ‘Schedule’ next to the name of the person registered.

Add your pin code and click on Search. The centres in the added pin code will appear.

Select the date and time and click on ‘Confirm’.

Meanwhile, the second dose of Covid vaccination for people above 45 years of age also commenced from today across the state. According to an official release, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed officials to begin the second vaccination programme from today.

"The CM has asked people who have taken the first dose of Covid vaccine and are eligible for the second one to walk into the government vaccination centre nearby and get it," the release issued on Monday night said.

On 16 May, the government said it was suspending the second dose inoculation drive for persons above 45 years of age citing inadequate stock of the Covaxin vaccine and non-receipt of fresh stocks from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The CM has instructed state FinanceMinister Harish Rao to prepare guidelines to identify the "super spreaders" of COVID-19 and set up special vaccination centres for them, the release added.

