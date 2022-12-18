K Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana, gave T Harish Rao, the state's finance minister, instructions on Sunday to begin disbursing the crop investment-Rythu Bandhu funds for the yasangi harvest (rabi) season on 28 December.

An official release from the CMO stated that the Rythu Bandhu funds, starting from one acre as usual, would be credited to the accounts of all farmers by Sankranthi and for this, the State government would deposit ₹7,600 crore in their bank accounts.

The government offers crop investments to farmers through this programme at a rate of ₹10,000 per acre for both the Vanakalam (Kharif) and Yasangi seasons. The scheme , which is regarded as a revolutionary initiative in the nation's agricultural sector, is producing excellent results, the press release said.

The release further stated that by providing direct investment into the farmer's account to start farming activity, in addition to free irrigation, free electricity, and farmer insurance, a revolutionary development had occurred in agriculture in the State.

The Telangana government's support for agriculture not only served as the best example for the rest of the nation, but it also caused a paradigm shift in the agricultural industry.

According to the release, the State government's agricultural policies are influencing the Center and neighbouring State governments to create opportunities for farmer welfare and agricultural growth.

It also claimed that by withholding ₹40,000 crore in funds that are "rightfully due" to the State under various schemes and programmes, the Centre is attempting to put the people of Telangana through hardship.

(With inputs from PTI)