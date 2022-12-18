Telangana to disburse ₹7600 cr to farmers under ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme from 28 Dec1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 07:26 PM IST
According to the press release, Rythu Bandhu funds would be credited to the accounts of all farmers by Sankranthi
K Chandrasekhar Rao, the chief minister of Telangana, gave T Harish Rao, the state's finance minister, instructions on Sunday to begin disbursing the crop investment-Rythu Bandhu funds for the yasangi harvest (rabi) season on 28 December.