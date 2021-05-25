Telangana to earmark 1,500 beds for black fungus cases

"So far we are getting good results in reducing the percentage of Corona. But we have to work to reduce its percentage of spread further. We have to learn from the good experiences and there is nothing wrong with it. Reports suggest that Delhi's Government is successfully curtailing the spread. Maharashtra also achieved good results in curtailing the spread. Find out what are the other states where the Corona spread is curtailing to a large extent and what are the measures and action plan they have taken," CM told Medical and Health Officials.