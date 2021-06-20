The Telangana government has decided to reopen the state completely amid declining Covid-19 cases. The lockdown in the state came to an end on Saturday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the decision to implement a total unlock was taken after the health department submitted a report stating that the coronavirus situation in under control.

A lockdown was first imposed in the state on 12 May and was since extended multiple times.

"The council of ministers has decided to lift the lockdown completely in the state. The cabinet has examined the reports submitted by the medical and health department officials that Covid cases and the positivity rate have drastically come down and the Covid-19 situation is under control," the CMO said in a statement.

"The cabinet has sought people's support for its decision of lifting lockdown stating that the decision was taken to protect livelihoods and resume public life. The cabinet, however, requested the people not to be complacent or negligent and follow guidelines issued by the government," it added.

The Telangana government appealed to people to adopt Covid appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and using sanitisers and other self-regulatory methods till the time "spread of the coronavirus is curtailed once for all".

What about schools, colleges?

The state cabinet has decided to reopen schools and other educational institutions in Telangana from 1 July for physical classes.

"The cabinet has instructed the education department to reopen all categories of educational institutions in the state from July 1 with full preparedness, and the students are allowed to attend the classes physically," said the CMO.

"With the educational institutions getting reopened, the cabinet has instructed the education department to prepare instructions and guidelines on compulsory attendance of the students, online classes and other related issues and release the same at the earliest," it added.

Educational institutions across the country have largely remained shut since March this year when the second wave of coronavirus set in the country.

Covid situation in the state

Telangana on Saturday reported 1,362 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,12,196, while the toll rose to 3,556 with 10 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most number of cases with 145, followed by Khammam (122) and Rangareddy (97) districts, a state government bulletin said.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Saturday with 1,813 people getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 5,90,072.

The number of active cases stood at 18,568, the bulletin said.

The fatality rate and recovery rates in Telangana stood at 0.58% and 96.38%, compared to 1.3% and 96.12% at the national level.









