Telangana to regulate farm cultivation from this monsoon with new policy

Hyderabad: Telangana government is all set to regulate farming to diversify cultivation and also to ensure that farmers don’t sow the same crops en masse. The new policy on this front will be implemented from this coming monsoon season itself, announced chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday. Under which those farmers who don’t cultivate crops based on suggestions from the state will lose out on benefits.

The chief minister, in a statement, declared that a decision to “have regulatory agriculture cultivation in the state has been taken with the sole aim of benefitting the farmers". KCR, it stated, wants farmers to cultivate crops as suggested by the government and also declared that the regulatory cultivation of paddy would begin from this monsoon season itself. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting with officials.

“If one wants to sell the crop produced there are no buyers and if one wants to buy the agriculture produce, the prices are sky high. This situation has been in vogue for several years. We have achieved self-sufficiency in food grains and became self-reliant in agriculture products. But in later developments, farmers were not getting good prices for their produce. Under these circumstances, we have to ponder on how to get respectable prices for the crops cultivated by farmers in our state," said KCR.

The chief minister, who launched the Rythu Bandhu input subsidy scheme (under which all land-owning farmers receive Rs.10000 a year to bear costs) for farmers few years ago in Telangana, said that till date no political party which ruled the country has ever worked with any commitment towards agriculture sector and have neglected. KCR added that farmers should cultivate crops that have more demand in the market.

The change in regulating crop cultivation in Telangana will be begin with paddy, which along with cotton general comprises about 80% of the total crops cultivated by farmers every year in the state. During Tuesday’s meeting with officials, it was decided that paddy would be cultivated in 50 lakh acres in the state. The government will soon announce what other crops should be cultivated in which areas in the coming days, added the statement.

The state’s flagship Rythu Bandhu scheme will be available only to farmers who cultivate crops as directed by the state, said KCR. Apart from that, the state government has also decided that vegetables shown be grown in farmlands which are nearer to urban areas, and which vegetable variety should be grown in which area will be communicated to farmers in the coming days.

A senior government official, who did not want to be quoted, said that paddy and cotton crops generally take up about 80% of the cultivation in Telangana, due to which there is an imbalance with regard to other crops and vegetables. “This new policy is a good move and will help farmers," the official added.

