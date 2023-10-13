Telangana: TSRTC to operate 5,265 special buses for Bathukamma and Dasara during the festival season.

As the festive season is around the corner, the Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) will start operating around 5,265 special buses for people going home on Bathukamma and Dasara from today, October 13.

These special buses will be available for passengers till October 25, and an advance reservation facility has been provided for 536 services, according to a report published by Telangana Today.

Special buses will operate from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to all parts of the state along with Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The decision came after looking at the possible heavy traffic situation on October 22 (Saddula Bathukamma), October 23 (Maharnavami), and October 24 (Dasara), the report said.

Passengers can avail of the special bus services from major stands including MGBS, JBS, CBS, KPHB Colony, Uppal cross-roads, Uppal bus-stand, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Aramghar, etc.

The Telangana Today report also said that city buses will be available every 10 minutes during festival days.

From CBS, passengers can get buses to Kadapa, Nellore, Anantapur, Chittoor, Kurnool, and Ongole in Andhra Pradesh. From Uppal crossroads, bus services towards Picket and Warangal, Narsampeta, Mahabubabad, Thorruru, Janagama, Parkala, Hanmakonda, and Yadagirigutta can be availed.

On the other hand, passengers can also get buses towards Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak, and Adilabad from JBS; while from LB Nagar, they can get buses for Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

Last year, TSRTC operated around 4,280 special bus services during the festival season, as per the Telangana Today report.

Passengers can visit the official website of TSRTC — tsrtconline.in — for the advance reservation of these special bus services. In addition, they can also contact its customer care department on 040-69440000, 040-23450033 for more information in this regard.

