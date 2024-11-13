Telangana train accident: 20 trains cancelled, 10 diverted after goods train derails near Peddapalli. Details here

Nearly 20 passenger trains have been cancelled, and the operation of more than 10 trains has been affected after a goods train, carrying iron ore, derailed in Peddapalli district in Telangana, South Central Railway (SCR) told PTI on Wednesday.

Eleven wagons of the goods train carrying iron ore derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday late night, officials told PTI. As the restoration work is underway, operation of twenty passenger trains has been cancelled for Wednesday. Additionally, the Indian Railways's South Central Railway (SCR) division has diverted more than ten trains and rescheduled a few for today.

