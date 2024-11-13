Telangana train accident: 20 trains cancelled, 10 diverted after goods train derails near Peddapalli. Details here

A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district, Telangana, causing the cancellation of 20 passenger trains and affecting over 10 others, according to South Central Railway officials. Restoration work is ongoing following the incident late Tuesday night.

Updated13 Nov 2024, 08:23 AM IST
Goods train derailed in Telangana's Peddapalli
Goods train derailed in Telangana’s Peddapalli(AFP)

Nearly 20 passenger trains have been cancelled, and the operation of more than 10 trains has been affected after a goods train, carrying iron ore, derailed in Peddapalli district in Telangana, South Central Railway (SCR) told PTI on Wednesday.

Eleven wagons of the goods train carrying iron ore derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday late night, officials told PTI. As the restoration work is underway, operation of twenty passenger trains has been cancelled for Wednesday. Additionally, the Indian Railways's South Central Railway (SCR) division has diverted more than ten trains and rescheduled a few for today. 

A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district of Telangana, leading to cancellation of 20 passenger trains, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday.

(More to come)

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 08:23 AM IST
Telangana train accident: 20 trains cancelled, 10 diverted after goods train derails near Peddapalli. Details here

