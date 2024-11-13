Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Telangana train accident: 20 trains cancelled, 10 diverted after goods train derails near Peddapalli. Details here

Telangana train accident: 20 trains cancelled, 10 diverted after goods train derails near Peddapalli. Details here

Livemint

A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district, Telangana, causing the cancellation of 20 passenger trains and affecting over 10 others, according to South Central Railway officials. Restoration work is ongoing following the incident late Tuesday night.

Goods train derailed in Telangana's Peddapalli

Nearly 20 passenger trains have been cancelled, and the operation of more than 10 trains has been affected after a goods train, carrying iron ore, derailed in Peddapalli district in Telangana, South Central Railway (SCR) told PTI on Wednesday.

Eleven wagons of the goods train carrying iron ore derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday late night, officials told PTI. As the restoration work is underway, operation of twenty passenger trains has been cancelled for Wednesday. Additionally, the Indian Railways's South Central Railway (SCR) division has diverted more than ten trains and rescheduled a few for today.

A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district of Telangana, leading to cancellation of 20 passenger trains, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.